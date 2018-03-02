Ilkeston students get active at athletics festival

Hundreds of schoolchildren from across Erewash came together to take part in a series of indoor athletics festivals in Ilkeston.

The Sportshall Athletics events were held at Rutland Sports Park for youngsters in years three, four, five, six, seven and eight, and those with special educational needs.

Pupils were given the opportunity to compete in relays, obstacle races and speed bounce along with various field events including soft javelin and long jump.

Schools taking part included St Thomas, Mapperley, Draycott, Chaucer, Hallam Fields, Cotmanhay, Kensington, Brooklands, Firfield, Shardlow, Granby, Sawley Junior, Kirk Hallam, Ashbrook, Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy and Saint John Houghton.

Sports leaders from Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy, Derby College and Saint John Houghton all supported the events.

Rhian Lilley, Erewash School Sport Partnership strategic director, said the sportshall events were a fantastic opportunity for pupils across the borough.

She said: “This is a popular event in our schools’ calendar and it was fantastic to see so many taking part. Not only do pupils get the opportunity to be active, they are also working on life skills like teamwork and communication.”