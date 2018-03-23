Ilkeston teenager Guy in dramatic River Erewash rescue

A young hero has been recognised for his bravery after helping rescue a woman who had fallen into a river.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) presented the Laverick Award to Ilkeston teenager, Guy Sharpe last week.

Guy Sharp gets his award from Rowan Hussain and Vicki Hopkins

Guy, now 18, was chosen for the award after a dramatic river rescue while out on his bike last summer.

An apprentice at Toyota UK, Guy, then 17, was pedalling beside the River Erewash with a cycling group when he spotted a woman struggling in the water.

He said: “We heard a splash in the river which didn’t sound normal.

“I could see a woman in the water and she was floating in and out of consciousness.”

The incident happened at around at 10.20pm on July 12.

Despite being the youngest member of the group, Guy took control of the situation and immediately rang 999 while working with his friends to get the woman out of the river.

One friend shone a light into the water and the others worked together to pull her from the water.

Guy stayed on the phone to 999 call handler Rachael Ife and answered all her questions so she could arrange the help the patient needed.

However, once out of the water, the woman was determined to leave.

Guy managed to calm her down and convinced her to wait for the ambulance.

He said: “I didn’t want her to go because she needed help, and so I kept telling her the ambulance was on the way.

“I was relieved when the ambulance arrived and I knew she was in safe hands.

“She couldn’t have gotten herself out, we could have been the last people to see her and she could have died.”

Ambulance crew Vicki Hopkins and Beverley Guyatt arrived soon after Guy’s 999 call and took the patient to Royal Derby Hospital.

Emergency Care Assistant Vicki travelled to Ilkeston Ambulance Station on Thursday, March 22, to present Guy with a Laverick Bravery award, watched by his proud mum and dad.

The Laverick Award recognises children and young adults who have gone above and beyond to help someone else.

It was established in memory of Nick Laverick – a paramedic team leader who died of cancer on his 37th birthday in September 2013.

Nick’s friends and colleagues decided to continue his legacy through the award, which is administered by EMAS.