Ilkeston to Mablethorpe cyclists make £10,000 for child cancer charity

A group of cyclists raised more than £10,000 for a children’s cancer charity with a 208-mile ride finishing with a heroic hill climb in Ilkeston.

The party of 34 riders completed a round trip to the coast Mablethorpe and back over the scorching weekend of June 30 for Ben’s Den, which provides holidays to families affected by child cancers.

Charity founder Tracey Parker said: “It was an amazing sight to see a sea of blue and yellow Ben’s Den cycle jerseys going up Bath Street. Their efforts will gelp to create fun, laughs and memories.”

The online fundraising page is still open for anyone wishing to make a donation. Go to https://goo.gl/7cyu54 for more information.