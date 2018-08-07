Images released of men police would like to speak to about a serious assault in Long Eaton

Officers investigating an assault in Long Eaton have released images of four men that they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The incident happened sometime between 2am and 2.30am on Clifford Street.

One of the men they would like to speak to.

It is reported that a fight broke out between two groups of people inside the nightclub Manhattan’s and then carried on in the street.

A 29-year-old woman was assaulted as she tried to intervene and she was knocked to the ground. She was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham where she was treated for a broken jaw on Sunday, July 1.

Detective Constable Ryan Hockley said: “This was a serious assault that required the victim to spend several days in hospital and has left her with life changing injuries.

“I would like to trace the three men in the images as I believe that they may have vital information that can assist with our enquiries.

“If you witnessed this assault or have any information which may assist with our investigation, please do get in touch.”

Non-emergency contact methods

Please quote the reference number 18000307012 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Ryan Hockley, in any correspondence.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone 101.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.