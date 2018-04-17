IN PICTURES: Celebrate the Peak District National Park’s 67th birthday with these stunning photos

On this day 67 years ago, the Peak District National Park was created - becoming Britain’s first National Park.

Since that day in 1951, the popularity of the area has soared, and it now welcomes millions of visitors each year.

And it’s not hard to see why!

The Peak District National Park, which is 555 square miles in size and covers parts of the counties of Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Cheshire and Yorkshire, is home to some stunning landscapes and a wide variety of wildlife.

