In pictures- RHS Chatsworth Flower Show bursts into life Thousands of visitors have descended on a bloomin' marvellous array of displays and workshops at the RHS Chatsworth Flower Show. The event runs until Saturday- click here for more info and to buy tickets. The annual Chatsworth Flower Show burst into life on Wednesday (June 5). Hundreds of visitors will turn out at the Derbyshire stately home over the week to enjoy displays, workshops and gardening inspiration. This year's event features 13 show gardens as well as Floral Marquee featuring up to 70 growers. The Holymoorside well dressers were amongst those showing off their skills. Pictured are Anne Murfin and Audrey Broderick.