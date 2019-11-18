Inquest opens after death of Derbyshire's former High Sheriff Annie Hall in floods

An inquest has been opened into the death of Derbyshire's former High Sheriff Annie Hall, who lost her life in floods earlier this month.

Mrs Hall, 69, of Buxton Road, Ashford-in-the-Water, was swept away in the swollen River Derwent in Rowsley and her body was later found downstream in Darley Dale.

Her inquest was opened at Chesterfield coroners' court on Monday.

Sergeant Phillip Bateman, of Matlock police station, told the court: "At approximately 1am on November 8, she and her husband drove into floodwater near Darley Dale.

"Unfortunately the car became partially submerged and the engine seized.

"They left the vehicle on foot and we believe she got swept away by the current.

"Her body was recovered from flooded farmland half a mile from where she was last seen.

"The doctor confirmed her death at the scene."

Dr Robert Hunter, Derbyshire's senior coroner, said a pathologist has listed the cause of Mrs Hall's death as drowning.

Dr Hunter adjourned the inquest to a later date.

Mrs Hall, who was retired, served as the county's High Sheriff - a ceremonial role representing the sovereign - in 2017.

Following her death, she was described as an 'amazing' person who will be 'hugely missed'.