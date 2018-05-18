Inspection report finds Long Eaton nursery school to be ‘Outstanding’

A Long Eaton nursery school has been given the highest possible rating following a visit by the Independent Schools Inspectorate earlier this year.

The Elms School Nursery, part of the junior school to Trent College in Long Eaton, was found to be outstanding on every criteria used by inspectors representing the private school’s equivalent of Ofsted.

Headteacher Keith Morrow said: “It’s so pleasing to receive a report that emphasises our very strong commitment to developing warm and caring relationships between staff and children, and how, through meticulous planning, staff have high expectations of what each child can achieve in relation to age and development stage.

“We have grown and invested in The Elms as more parents recognise the quality of education we provide and demand for our places has continued to grow.”

He added: “This doesn’t happen by accident, it is a result of the commitment of all our staff to ensuring that our nursery and pre-school are happy, caring environments

“I’m proud of my team and the quality of education and care that they offer and welcome parents and children to visit the school to experience The Elms for themselves.”

Since opening in 2011, The Elms’ qualified Early Years Foundation Stage teachers have catered to children aged 0-4 years in specially-designed facilities.

Inspectors assessed the nursery’s overall effectiveness, quality of teaching, learning and assessment, personal development, behaviour and welfare and effectiveness of leadership and management.

They noted how children made excellent progress from their starting points and are well prepared for the transition to the next stage in their education.

To read the full report and learn more education at The Elms, visit www.elmsschool.net.