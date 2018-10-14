Inspirational Derbyshire woman nominated for Lorraine Kelly's Woman of the Year award

An inspirational Derbyshire woman is up for a top award.

Karen Williams has been nominated for Lorraine Kelly's Woman of the Year.

She has been nominated because of her tireless work helping children suffering from domestic violence.

Karen set up The Buddy Bag Foundation, which provides care kits for children who are displaced due to domestic violence.

In the UK 48,000 children are forced to flee their homes each year and now thanks to Karen more than 15,000 British children fleeing domestic violence have received a ‘Buddy Bag’.

Karen, of Linton, south Derbyshire, will appear on the Lorraine Kelly show on ITV tomorrow.

Call 03302 362 02 for free to give Karen your vote.

Voting closes Monday at 10am.