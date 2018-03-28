Is this the mystery ‘ghost plane’ spotted over Derbyshire?

There have been repeated sightings of a mysterious ‘ghost plane’ flying over Derbyshire in recent days - but do these pictures solve the mystery?

Onlookers have stated they have seen a dark shape in the sky at around 6.45pm on Monday evening at different locations across the county.

Is this the mysterious Derbyshire 'ghost plane'?

Mark O’Brien believes he saw a quiet, low-flying plane fly above him after picking his daughter up from her swimming lesson in Ripley.

He said: “It was so low, it must have been only been around two or three houses high. I thought it was going to crash at one point but it was large and very quiet. “I remember it flying above me and my heart stopping for a second. It looked like an old World War Two plane but it was dark so I couldn’t make it out. “I panicked because I thought it was coming down on the houses near Ashford Rise which is near my house. There was no noise or smoke. It just flew off and disappeared between some nearby trees.

“I came into work today and told my colleagues about what had happened, thinking they would expect me to be crazy. “But one of them said they had saw the plane as well fly around Heage. It’s so weird really but I know quite a lot of people have seen them before”.

But these photos, taken by Katrina Bayliss show an aircraft that seems fair from ghostly.

The plane was photographed by Katrina Bayliss

Is this what people have been seeing?

She said: “Both me and my husband have seen them a few times over the last few weeks, more recently two together but last year I saw a single plane with slightly different markings flying quite low.”

