It’s time to vote for your pet of the year

Here they are - the finalists in our Pet of the Year competition!

From dishy dogs and cute cats to handsome hamsters and prancing ponies - we’ve been inundated with entries from owners hoping to lift the crown and collect the top prize - a two-hour professional pet portrait shoot, courtesy of the The Really Wild Studio, worth £140.

Simon Collington, who runs the studio, has sifted through the scores of entries to pick the top ten and arranged photo shoots with our finalists.

He said: “Its been a ‘Really Wild’ journey selecting and photographing the Pet of the Year finalists.

“Blood, sweat and a whole lot of passion has gone into capturing the beauty, character and just general awesomeness of these guys!

“With such an overwhelming response to the competition selecting just 10 felt impossible, but after many, many, many hours staring at your photos I slowly managed to whittle it down to just 10 - the ones that caught my eye and showed bucket loads of charisma! The Really Wild Studio would like to thank everyone that entered the competition and wish the finalists the best of luck!”

Now it is over to YOU to decide who should be our overall winner. Choose from the ten lovable characters on the gallery here, then fill in the voting form you’ll find in the April 12 edition of the Derbyshire Times, Ripley and Heanor News, Belper News and Ilkeston Advertiser.

The pet with the most votes will be crowned our winner - so get voting!

Anyone who has entered their pet can also claim a 15 per cent discount on a photo shoot just by emailing thereallywildstudio@gmail.com