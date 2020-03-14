Jet2 cancels flights to Spain over coronavirus amid reports of planes turning back in mid-air

Jet2 flights to Spain have all been cancelled over coronavirus fears amid reports of flights turning back in mid-air.

The airline has announced that it has cancelled all flights to mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with immediate effect following measures introduced in Spain to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Jet2 planes.

These have included the closure of bars, restaurants, shops and activities and water sports.

A Jet2 spokesman said: “We know these local measures will have a significant impact on our customers’ holidays which is why we have taken this decision.

“We are contacting our customers who are currently in these destinations, and who are due to travel, to advise them of their options, so we urge customers not to call us.

“This is a fast-moving and complex situation and we are reviewing our programme as a matter of urgency, so that we can fly customers back to the UK.

“The health and safety of our customers is our number one priority, and we would like to thank our customers for their understanding.”

Confirmed cases in Spain have risen by 1,500 in 24 hours and thousands have been placed in lockdown.

The country's death toll has reached 120 and it is set to enter a two-week state of emergency.

The confirmed total of cases in the UK is currently 820 and 11 people have died.

However, it is estimated that the true number of cases is around 5,000 to 10,000, according to the Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting officials at Downing Street to discuss the pandemic.