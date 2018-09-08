Jobs boost for region as M&S creates 1,000 Christmas roles

These are not just any jobs- these are M&S jobs.

M&S has launched a recruitment drive at its East Midlands distribution centre, creating 1,000 jobs in time for the rush in Christimas orders.

Permanent positions at the Castle Donington site in Leicestershire are also up for grabs in 2019.

Anyone interested is invited to attend an open day on Saturday, September 15 from 10am to 4pm- held by M&S’s recruitment partner, Staffline.

Candidates will receive a tour of the site, meet existing staff and can complete assessments with the opportunity to start work within three days.

The job will entail picking and packing online orders and preparing home and store deliveries for customers up and down the country this Christmas.

Jon Adams, head of M&S Castle Donington, said: “Customers are at the heart of M&S and we’re working hard to deliver a fantastic Christmas to everyone this year. There’s never been a better time to join our team and help make every moment special for our customers.

“We’re excited to welcome enthusiastic and hard-working colleagues for both seasonal and permanent opportunities.”

All colleagues at Castle Donington benefit from competitive rates of pay, subsidised meals on-site, colleague recognition schemes, extensive training programmes and free parking.

In early 2019, Castle Donington plans to hire up to 100 permanent staff as M&S’s online business continues to grow.

The long-term opportunities will be available to all Staffline workers, including the seasonal staff recruited specifically for the festive season.

For more information or to apply for the vacancies, visit www.staffline.co.uk/jobs/marks-and-spencer-plc.

Alternatively, call 07970 226237 or email central.recruitment@staffline.co.uk.