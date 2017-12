Renowned singer and musician John Kirkpatrick is bringing his Christmas show to Derbyshire

He will be tracing festive songs and music in a concert brimming with Christmas cheer.

Hilarious original songs will feature in his performance at Chesterfield Library on December 15 at 8pm.

Tickets for the show entitled Carolling & Crumpets cost £12 or £10 (under 16s). Call 01629 533400 or 01773 853428.