Judge gives a vulnerable offender with mental health issues a chance

A sympathetic judge has given a vulnerable offender a chance to comply with the probation service and turn his life around.

Homeless Kyle Tuck, 19, formerly of Newbold, Chesterfield, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after he was released from a prison term which had been imposed for possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

District judge Andrew Davison told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on October 10 that he was willing to give Tuck one last chance to co-operate with the probation service.

He said: “I am going to give you one last chance to break this cycle.”

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Tuck had been struggling to comply with the order and had failed to attend an appointment after he had become confused about the date.

She added that Tuck, of no fixed abode, suffers with mental health issues and depression and has been classed as a vulnerable adult.

Miss Sargent argued that Tuck has not committed any new offences since he was sentenced for possessing a bladed article in public in November.

District Judge Davison told Tuck that the probation service are trying to help and support him.

He opted to fine Tuck £30 and stated this fine will be treated as paid in lieu of the time the defendant had spent in custody following his arrest on a warrant.

But Judge Davison warned Tuck: “It’s a very lenient position I’m taking. Don’t waste the opportunity.”