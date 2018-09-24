Jury sent out in Ilkeston rape and attempted murder trial

A jury has been sent out to consider its verdict in the case of a man accused of raping and attempting to murder a woman in Ilkeston.

Anthony Dealey, 43, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston, has been on trial at Derby Crown Court since last Monday (September 17) charged with the offences against the woman.

He denies attempted murder, rape, sexual assault and robbery.

The charges relate to an incident which happened in the town in November 2017.

