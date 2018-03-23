Knifeman caught with drugs in the street is jailed for seven months

A man who was caught in the street with a knife and two lots of drugs has been put behind bars.

Derby Crown Court heard on Wednesday, March 21, how Robert Kwa, 35, of Duke Street, Creswell, was stopped by police on Elmton Road, Creswell, and they found he had a lock knife and drugs under his shirt.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a previous Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing that police stopped Kwa in the early hours in the street and he was asked if he had anything and he lifted his shirt up and a lock knife and a small amount of drugs for personal use were found.

The magistrates’ court heard Kwa is currently serving five months of custody suspended for 18 months after he was convicted for placing an article with a package with an incendiary device at a property in Grantham and for committing a bail act offence.

Kwa pleaded guilty to possessing a lock knife in a public place without good reason, and he admitted possessing 1.3grammes of amphetamine and also admitted possessing 0.5grammes of cannabis after he was stopped on February 9. Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Kwa is aware the starting point for him is custody with the activation of his suspended sentence order.

Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court where Kwa was jailed for seven months on Wednesday.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.