Labour re-selects Catherine Atkinson to stand in Erewash

Catherine Atkinson has been re-selected as Labour’s Parliamentary candidate for Erewash.

A barrister, campaigner and mum of two, Ms Atkinson increased the share of the Labour vote in the area during the last two General Elections - which were won by Conservative Maggie Throup.

She said: “As always, I’ll be out in the community, meeting people and fighting for them.” She said she would ‘be making the case for investment in education, infrastructure and industry’ as well as campaigning to stop the closure of Hazelwood Care Home in Ilkeston.

She said: “I led the successful campaign to save Long Eaton fire station in the past and I will put everything into protecting Hazelwood.” Ms Atkinson will also be battling to stop HS2 ‘cutting Long Eaton in two’.