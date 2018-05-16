The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the May 17 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

Tom Meldrum, 20, of Summerwood Place, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 3, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

Daniel Blake, 18, of Highfield Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Community order to last until May 7, 2019, with a Thinking Skills Programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until May 7, 2020.

Mark John Rose, 42, of King Street, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until November 9, 2019, with a Building Better Relationships programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until November 9, 2019.

Other

Shane Anthony Warriner, 30, of Sleepmore Lane, Somercotes. Pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment by sending emails and letters. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 3, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until May 3, 2020.

Ian Kerr, 44, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing a tool bag and tools valued at £207.22 belonging to B&Q, in Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to stealing cycle gloves valued at £183.91 belonging to JE James cycle shop. Must pay £183.91 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Joel Deacon Tomlinson, 20, of Farm Close, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to harassment by sending numerous messages and phone calls to a complainant and by leaving a note on her car. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until May 7, 2019, with a 16 week curfew with electronic monitoring and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until May 7, 2021.

Barry Sean O’Toole, 19, of Brome Head Way, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing two XBox games valued at £120. Must pay £200 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Committed to detention in a Young Offenders Institution for 26 weeks.

Courtney Jade Purcell, 18, of Brome Head Way, Newbold, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that she had a kitchen knife in a public place without lawful authority or good reason. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £145 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to detention for 15 weeks suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Robert Harvey Rawson, 23, of Wren Park Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £51.52 belonging to Chesterfield and District Co-operative Society. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty. Must pay a £115 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Pleaded guilty to stealing eight jars of coffee valued at £47.94 belonging to Chesterfield Co-op. Proved in absence that he committed an offence of assault by beating. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Samuel Dolphus Reynolds, 33, of Scarsdale Street, Carr Vale, Bolsover. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £50 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Community order to last until November 8, 2019, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a Building Better Relationships Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Admitted committing an offence while he was subject to a conditional discharge for six months for an offence of criminal damage. No action taken on the breach. Order to continue.

Tom O’Meara, 67, of Heath Road, Ripley. Found guilty of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit in Ripley. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 22 months. Community order to last until May 8, 2019, with 120 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Fined £120. Pleaded guilty to stealing aftershave valued at £90 belonging to Boots. Must pay £90 compensation and £85 costs. Community order to last until May 8, 2019, with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Richard Lee Beresford, 28, of Wall Street, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone, sideboard and light bulb. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Keith Malcolm Turner, 30, of Cross Street, Grassmoor. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing meat to the value of £110 belonging to Aldi Foodstores. Must pay £110 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing sports clothing valued at £210 belonging to JD Sports. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Community order to last until May 9, 2019, with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Daniel James Kay, 32, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a charity tin and contents belonging to the Ray of Hope charity. Fined £50 and must pay £9 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £100 belonging to the Co-op at North Wingfield. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until May 9, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Theft

Norman Mansell, 51, of May Avenue, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Found guilty of stealing a wallet. Must pay £150 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Thinking Skills Programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Motoring

Rachel Patricia Lander, 44, of Holly Hill Road, Selston. Found guilty of driving without due care and attention in Belper. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicholas James Howe, 44, of Southfield Lane, Whitwell. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence when he was suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle. Fined £576 and must pay a £57 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with ten points.

James Daniel Walker, 23, of Chatsworth Road, Rowsley, Matlock. Found guilty of being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and failed to stop. No separate penalty. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Community order to last until May 9, 2019, with 80 hours of unpaid work.