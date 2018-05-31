The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the May 31 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Jason Anthony Neale Dluzewski, 36, of Pathways, Saltergate, Chesterfield. Proved in absence that he placed himself in public at Chesterfield Railway Station to beg. Fined £60 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Richard John Barnes, 33, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by removing an identification device. Order to continue but varied so the defendant must comply with a curfew with electronic monitoring for 15 weeks. Original requirements including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement are to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Lee Anthony Coates, 25, of Station Road, Brimington, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. Order to continue but varied with unpaid work removed and the defendant must comply with a curfew with electronic monitoring for two months. Original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Krzysztof Mowinski, 32, of Acreage Lane, Shirebrook. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on one occasion and by failing to attended an appointment with a responsible officer on one occasion. Order to continue but varied with 100 hours of unpaid work. Original requirements to continue including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Diane Rose, 39, of Franklin Avenue, Whitwell. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 2.13grammes of cocaine, a controlled class A drug. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.46grammes of diamorphine, a controlled class A drug. No separate penalty. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug. No separate penalty. Proved in absence that she used or had possession of criminal property, namely assorted bank cards. Fined £180 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Community order to last until May 20, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Lindsay Anne Taylor, 34, of No Fixed Abode. Pleaded guilty to damaging a kitchen cupboard door and front door lock and handle. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. No separate penalty.

Gavin William Woolley, 40, of Brooks Road, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with unpaid work removed but the defendant must comply with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £40 and must pay £60 costs.

Adam Matthew Devine, 31, of Newbold Court, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order after he failed to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of stealing steak valued at £42.50 belonging to the Co-operative. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for ten weeks.

Mark James Meikleham, 38, of Pathways, Saltergate, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty. Convicted of an offence while a community order is in force for the offences of two thefts from a shop. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences of stealing a bottle of Beyonce Heat valued at £16 belonging to The Fragrance Shop, and stealing a bottle of Davidoff Cool Water valued at £34 belonging to The Fragrance Shop. Convicted of an offence while a community order was in force for another offence of theft from a shop. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing a pack of Gillette Fusion razors valued at £23.49 belonging to Boots. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Keiron Anthony Walker, 28, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly undertaking or assisting in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely a Halifax bank card. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation by using a bank card in another’s name to obtain goods. Convicted for an offence while a community order was in force for the offences of assault by beating and criminal damage. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order of assault by beating and damaging a mobile phone. Community order to last until November 21, 2019, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement, a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Luke Yates, 21, of Mickley Lane, Stretton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a car window. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of her duty. Must pay £100 compensation. Pleaded guilty to assaulting another police officer in the execution of his duty. Must pay £100 compensation. Community order to last until May 22, 2019, with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Motoring

Jonathan Matthews, 29, of Shireoaks Road, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle on a public road having made a declaration or statement under the Road Vehicles (Statutory Off-Road Notification) Regulations 1997 that the vehicle would not during a period specified be used on a public road. Fined £320 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £62.09 and £85 costs.

Mohammed Amine Roun, 33, of Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £260 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years.

Tania Marie Newman, 30, of Elmhurst Close, South Normanton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £264 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Theft

Graham Alexander Law, 39, of Prospect Road, Old Whittington, Chesterfield. Found guilty of stealing alcohol. Must pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £250 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a necklace. Community order to last until May 20, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 250 hours of unpaid work.

Thomas Daniel Crossan, 22, of Longcroft View, Whitwell. Pleaded guilty to stealing four bottles of red wine valued at £19.96. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £9.98 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Steven Peter Stuart Casimir, 37, of Darley Close, Staveley. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last May 21, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until May 21, 2028. Must pay £250 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs.

Joseph Daniel Payne, 23, of Hassocky Lane, Temple Normanton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £75 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.