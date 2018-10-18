The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the October 18 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Other

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Andrew James Marshall, 37, of Wordsworth Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing meat. Community order to last until July 4, 2018, with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Stephen Mark Smith, 45, of Fabric View, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with 110 hours of unpaid work with original requirements to continue including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Ice Lee Walker, 18, of Bevan Drive, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order to continue but varied with 130 hours of unpaid work and original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Darren Lee Marples, 50, of Green Farm Close, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour towards police officers. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle door. Pleaded guilty to damaging a police vehicle. Committed to prison for 16 weeks.

David Alan Ramsdale, 27, of New Street, Bakewell. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Community order to last until July 8, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £80 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Paul Leslie Ayres, 43, of Green Farm Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Luke David Jones, 28, of Fletcher Street, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months imposed for an offence of failing to comply with a direction of excluding a person from an area under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Must pay £40 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 9, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Stephen John Cooper, 52, of Hunloke Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Must pay £60 costs. Suspended sentence varied to a term of prison of eight weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 14 days.

Tyrone Carl Walker, 26, of Boythorpe Crescent, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to entering an address and having contact with someone which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with a three-month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Wayne Bannister, 43, of Arundel Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Found guilty of stealing meat. Fined £60 and must pay £50 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £570 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge of 12 months for an offence of theft. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Fined £30. Community order to last until July 10, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Assault

Darren Keith Wynn, 43, of Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay £300 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £420 costs. Found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay £300 compensation. Community order to last until April 3, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Jordan Wynn, 22, of Ankerbold Road, Old Tupton, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Must pay £300 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £420 costs. Found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay £300 compensation. Community order to last until October 4, 2019, with 220 hours of unpaid work.

Katie Louise Stevenson, 27, of North Crescent, Duckmanton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £120 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until October 7, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jeffrey Roddy, 35, of Barlborough Road, Clowne. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Fined £115 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until October 10, 2020. Community order to last until July 10, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Motoring

Fallon Dana Marlow, 34, of Elm Tree Crescent, Dronfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Phillip Rowe, 57, of St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to keeping a vehicle which was unlicensed. Fined £100 and ordered to pay vehicle excise back duty of £19.17 and £85 costs.

David Legg, 35, of Elmton Road, Creswell. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Ann Metters, 49, of Jackson Road, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pat a £20 victim surcharge. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Belinda Ann Brown, 47, of Peveril Drive, Riddings, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of blood having driven a vehicle and as part of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence. Fined £700 and must pay a £70 victim surcharge and £310 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Jane Anne Bell, 56, of Orchard Place, Killamarsh. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. Fined £240 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Theft

Dennis Robert Gorton, 32, of West Lea, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Bluetooth speaker valued at £10 belonging to Tesco. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Drugs

Deborah Gibbons, 46, of Hady Crescent, Hady, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to two counts of possessing amphetamine, a class B controlled drug. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Andrew Probert, 35, of Selhurst Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing Hugo Boss EDT valued at £62 belonging to Boots. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.