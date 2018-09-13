Latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results including north and mid Derbyshire and the Peak

The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 13 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below with cases from north Derbyshire, the Peak District and mid Derbyshire.

Motoring

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Nadim Sarwar, 43, of Pear Tree Avenue, Ripley. Found guilty of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until August 30, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Scott Ashmore, 27, of Jaggers Lane, Darley Moor, Matlock. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £115 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Peter Brough, 47, of St John’s Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £280 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Hassan Salam, 53, of Queen Victoria Road, Tupton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £533 and must pay a £53 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Pleaded guilty to a further speeding offence. Fined £266 and must pay £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Kurtis Dean Britland, 27, of Main Street, Palterton. Pleaded guilty to driving when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, or cannabis, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for one year.

Jonathon Wood, 44, of Talbot Crescent, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle. Must pay £500 compensation. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 24 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order imposed for an offence of assault by beating. A suspended sentence of 12 weeks of imprisonment suspended for 12 months imposed for an offence of assault by beating has been extended with an operational period of 24 months.

Drugs

Samuel Jason Watkinson, 29, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 1.73grammes of 5F-MDMB-PINACA. Fined £20. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.3grammes of diamorphine, a controlled class A drug. Fined £20 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed an offence while subject to a 12 month conditional discharge which was imposed for possessing a class B drug. No action taken on the breach. Community order to last until February 28, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jamie Lee Fletcher, 27, of Hunloke Avenue, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea possessing 0.3grammes of diamorphine, a controlled class A drug. Fined £275 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Luke James Burrows, 22, of Heanor Road, Codnor. Pleaded guilty to being in the company of a specific person at her home address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Diane Rose, 39, of Franklin Avenue, Whitwell. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. Community order to continue but varied with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Sam Nathan Ryder, 33, of Dale Road, Matlock. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. Must pay £60 costs. Original community order amended with a compliance date extended so all requirements are to be completed by July 23, 2019.

Gemma Louise Turner, 25, of Coniston Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a colour television receiver without a licence. Fined £20 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Lauren Jayne Elliott, 30, of Wingfield Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to obtaining a benefit, namely Income Support, after making a dishonest, false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions by failing to declare that she was living with someone as husband and wife. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to obtaining a benefit, namely Jobseekers Allowance and Housing Benefit, after making a false, dishonest statement to the Department for Work and Pensions in a claim form by failing to declare that she lived with someone as husband and wife. Community order to last until September 2, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work.

John Martin David Green, 61, of Smedley Street, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to being drunk in public contrary to the conditions of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 2, 2019, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Tony Robert Andrew Mann, 33, of Bideford Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to being in contact with a specific person and remaining in her vicinity which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of stealing two Yankee Candles and an FCUK gift set belonging to B&M Bargains. Committed to prison for 18 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Paul Terry Carlin, 45, of Ashton Close, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £100 and must pay £120 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a watch and a bracelet. Community order to last until September 4, 2019, with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Assault

Robert John Taylor, 50, of Troughbrook Road, Hollingwood, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £196 and must pay £100 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

George Lewis Bull, 21, of Coronation Drive, South Normanton. Pleaded guilty to three counts of assault by beating. Must pay £150 compensation. Committed to prison for 26 weeks. Restraining order to last until September 3, 2023.

Paul Wilfred Leonard Gabbitas, 29, of Byron Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer in the execution of his duty. Fined £80.

Theft

Craig Andrew Haynes, 33, of Hillside Drive, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing clothing valued at £166.30 belonging to Primark Stores. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Darren Michael Morton, 50, of Southall Court, Barrow Hill, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat steaks valued at £55 belonging to Chesterfield and District Co-operative Society. Must pay £55 compensation. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Admitted committing an offence while he was subject to a two year conditional discharge imposed for breaching the Sexual Offenders Register. No action taken on the breach.