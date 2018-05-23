The latest Derby magistrates’ court results from the Belper, Ilkeston and Ripley areas are listed below as published in the May 24 editions of the Belper News, Ilkeston Advertiser and Ripley and Heanor News.

Other

Scott Mitchell Ball, 48, of Derby Road, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer and failing to provide verifications for the reason for absence within a specified time. Order to continue but varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Original requirements are to continue including a curfew and a previous Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Mark Jones, 33, of Oxford Street, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment in that he failed to attend with the supervising officer and failed to provide verifications for the reason for absence within a specified time. Committed to 14 days in prison.

Haiden Alan Breen, 21, of King Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to having a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, in a public place at Critchley Street, Ilkeston, without good reason or lawful authority. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a suspended sentence order for three theft offences. Dealt with for the three original thefts which were subject to the suspended sentence order including stealing a DVD from Tesco, at Ilkeston, stealing food and drink valued at £3.29 belonging to Aldi, at Manot Road, Ilkeston, and stealing food valued at £8.99 belonging to Aldi Stores, at Ilkeston. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months imposed for possessing cannabis, a class B controlled drug. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of possessing cannabis which was subject to the conditional discharge. Committed to prison for 17 weeks.

Ricardo Oswaldo Glenn Hartwright, 37, of Curzon Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing two boxes of wine valued at £35.98 belonging to the Co-operative, on College Street, at Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat belonging to the Co-op, at Market Place, Sandiacre. Must pay £20 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing various fresh meats valued at £128 belonging to Unit 2 Retail Site, South East of 30 Victoria Avenue, Borrowash, Derby. Must pay £64 compensation. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle, a Citroen Picasso, without the consent of the owner. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing fresh meat and laundry products valued at £100 belonging to Select Convenience, of Stanton Road, Sandiacre. Must pay £50 compensation. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a 18 month conditional discharge imposed for failing to attend for an assessment sample and for three thefts. Dealt with for an original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of failing to attend an assessment for drug dependency or propensity to misuse class A drugs after a previous sample revealed the class A drug cocaine may have been in his system. No separate penalty. Also dealt with for other original offences which were subject to the conditional discharge including failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail, stealing steak valued at £7 belonging to Sainsbury’s, at Stapleford, and stealing Persil washing up liquid valued at £12 belonging to the Co-op at Hickings Lane, Stapleford, and stealing fresh chickens belonging to Marks and Spencer, at Wollaton Vale Service Station. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Unit 2 Retail Site, South East of 30 Victoria Avenue, Borrowash, Derby. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Unit 2 Retail Site, South East of 30 Victoria Avenue, Borrowash, Derby. No separate penalty. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for nine months. Committed to prison for 40 weeks overall.

Scott Anthony Redfern, 35, of Critchley Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Community order to last until May 8, 2019, with a six-month Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a five-month curfew with electronic monitoring, and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to 14 days. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months. Pleaded guilty to damaging four Citroen C3 car tyres. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to taking a Citroen C3 car without the consent of the owner. No separate penalty. Must pay £65 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen C3 otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a Citroen C3 car without insurance. No separate penalty.

Jade Kathleen Priest, 31, of Risley Court, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing multiple jars of coffee belonging to Farmfoods. Must pay £8 compensation. Pleaded guilty to stealing a kettle, toaster and dinner set valued at £65 belonging to Wilkinson Stores. Must pay £65 compensation. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including stealing bedding valued at £29.99 belonging to Poundstretcher, on Station Road, Ilkeston, damaging a Ford Ka to the value of £1,300, stealing beauty products valued at £46 belonging to Boots and stealing beauty products valued at £91 belonging to Boots. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing lead flashing belonging to East Midlands Housing. Must pay £200 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to a second count of stealing lead flashing. Committed to prison for 12 weeks overall.

Chris Hudson, of Stanley Street, Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette end, in High Street, Long Eaton, on September 27, 2017, and left it there at a place where Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 applied. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Motoring

Benjamin David Appleby, 26, of Warren Avenue, Stapleford, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Queen’s Avenue, Ilkeston. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Disqualification can be reduced by 13 weeks if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.

Catherine Rose Danylyszn, 19, of Wilsthorpe Road, Breaston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Over Lane, Openwoodgate, Belper. Fined £115 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months. Disqualification can be reduced by 13 weeks if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Over Lane, Openwoodgate, Belper. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Over Lane, Openwoodgate, Belper. No separate penalty.

Mark Shields, 46, of Charles Street, Long Eaton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jack Hutsby, 21, of Corfield Avenue, Marlpool, Heanor. Found guilty of being in charge of a vehicle after exceeding the legal alcohol limit. Fined £533 and must pay a £52 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Kurt Gregory, 19, of Birchwood Road, Alfreton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that the defendant was speeding. Fined £220 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.