Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Belper Ilkeston, Ripley and Heanor

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ilkeston, Belper, Ripley and Heanor areas are listed below.

Drugs

Derby magistrates' court.

Atunaisa Tawake Nagatalevu, 35, of Charnwood Avenue, Sawley. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.3grammes of cocaine at Long Eaton Railway Station, on Tamworth Road. Fined £236 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Les Lees, 41, of Peveril Drive, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 38.8grammes of cannabis resin at Peveril Drive, Ilkeston. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Motoring

Jamie Scott Parker, 40, of Ruffs Drive, Hucknall. Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle on Grange Drive, at Long Eaton, after he had consumed alcohol and had exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with ten points.

Richard James Leatherland, 39, of High Pavement, Belper. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on High Street, at Codnor. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months with 57 hours of unpaid work.

Mark Keenan, 47, of Hardwick Street, Tibshelf. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without a test certificate at Clay Cross. Fined £138 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John Murphy, 41, of Burrows Avenue, Beeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle at a speed exceeding 30mph on the B6540 Tamworth Road, at Sawley, Long Eaton. Fined £293 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Harpeet Singh Johal, 48, of Duckhouse Road, Wolverhampton. Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information at Ripley and elsewhere relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Petr Kapura, 26, of Young Street, Derby. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information at Ripley and elsewhere relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adam Lee Lillystone, 37, of Burton Road, Sileby, Loughborough. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information at Ripley and elsewhere relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gursimran Singh Mann, 19, of Blagreaves Lane, Derby. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver at Ripley and elsewhere who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sanita Marcinkevica, 50, of Huddersfield Road, Barnsley. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that at Ripley and elsewhere she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Cherrise Massay, 20, of Honeywell Lane, Oldham. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that at Ripley and elsewhere she failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Other

Donna Clare Robinson, 35, of Critchley Avenue, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a Barclays debit card, at Wharncliffe Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation by using someone else’s bank card to make a gain, namely buying goods. Indicated a further guilty plea to fraud by making a false representation by using someone else’s bank card to make a gain, namely buying goods at B&M Bargains, at Ilkeston. Must pay £74.05 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Thinking Skills Programme.

Martyn Spencer, 45, of Derby Road, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Derby Road, Sandiacre. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Raymond Chatfield, 41, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to stealing Gillette razors belonging to Boots, on Bath Street, Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for six weeks.

Emma Clarke, 39, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with requirements imposed following release from prison by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Theft

Raymond Syson, 45, of Cantelupe Road, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a bicycle belonging to Halfords, at Waterside Retail Park, Ilkeston. Fined £350 and must pay £1,000 compensation, a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to stealing meats valued at £45 belonging to the Co-op, on Ladywood Road, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Must pay £45 compensation.

Erica Alexandra Jones-Marshall, 26, of Alfreton Road, Underwood, Nottingham. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing cable from Derwent Street, at Belper, belonging to Robertson Construction. Must pay £100 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £135 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

David Alexander Rowe, 29, of Alexander Avenue, Selston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing cable, at Belper, belonging to Robertson Construction. Must pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £135 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser at Derwent Street, Belper, with intent to steal. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Thinking Skills programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Jason Boyd Scott, 49, of Bennett Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol belonging to Home Bargains on Tamworth Road, Long Eaton. Must pay £50 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty.

Assault

Stuart Daniel Boughen, 43, of Norman Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Norman Street, Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until February 25. 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and !80 hours of unpaid work.

Jake William Annable, 26, of Chapel Street, Kilburn. Admitted failing to comply with a requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with a responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of assault by beating at King Street, Alfreton. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of ten weeks suspended for 12 months implemented.