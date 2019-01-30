Latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases

The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including cases from Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston are listed below.

Motoring

Mark Wallis, 48, of Willsthorpe Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Wilsthorpe Road, Long Eaton. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred and failed to stop. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Daniel William Buck, 18, of Larch Avenue, Wickersley, Rotherham. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding on Tamworth Road, Sawley, at Long Eaton. Fined £49 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Dennis Bisorov, 27, of High Street, Riddings. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on Mansfield Road, at Alfreton, at a speed exceeding 30mph, namely 40mph. Fined £81 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ashley Anthony Collingwood-Hook, 23, of Downing Street, South Normanton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Coronation Drive, at South Normanton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Coronation Drive, at South Normanton. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Courtney Jayne Doak, 27, of Griffiths Road, Sheffield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving on the northbound carriageway of the M1 at Tibshelf at a speed exceeding 60mph, at namely 76mph, between Junctions 28 and 35a, when variable speed limits applied. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Josef Szamco, 21, of Robin Hood Chase, Nottingham. Verdict proved under the Single justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Longmoor Lane, at Sandiacre, Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre, Long Eaton, when the registration mark required to be fixed to the front of the vehicle failed to comply with regulations in that it was hand-written. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Longmoor Lane, Sandiacre, Long Eaton. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Ming Wong Cheung, 56, of Venus Avenue, Biggleswade, Central Bedfordshire. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving on the northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway, between Junctions 28 and 35a, at Tibshelf, in a variable speed limit zone, at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 69mph. Fined £104 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

David Harold Bernard Green, 59, of Witchfield Grange, Brow Lane, Shelf, at Halifax. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving on the northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway, between Junctions 28 and 35a, at Tibshelf, in a variable speed limit zone, at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 72mph. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Marc Anthony Andrew Powell, 30, of Bedford Road, Hastings, East Sussex. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving on the northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway between Junctions 28 and 35a, at Tibshelf, in a variable speed limit zone, at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 79mph. Fined £632 and must pay a £63 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Waseem Sarayreh, 28, of Whinfell Court, Sheffield. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving on the northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway at Tibshelf, between Junctions 28 and 35a, in a variable speed limit zone, at a speed exceeding 50mph, namely 67mph. Fined £330 and must pay a £33 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 21 days.

Aidan James Butt, 24, of Peasehill Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Community order to last until January 14, 2020, with 120 hours of unpaid work.

Other

Carole Shipley, 36, of no fixed abode. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence of assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty on High Street, Ripley. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks of imprisonment suspended for 12 months implemented.

Darren Newton, of Holland Crescent, Selston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to failing to take steps having been served with a notice by Ashfield District Council to remove materials likely to provide food or harbourage for rats and mice at Selston. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs.

Nadim Sarwar, 44, of Pear Tree Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to harassment by sending malicious emails and postings on the internet. Fined £180 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £170 costs. Restraining order to last until January 13, 2020.

Drugs

Nathan Mark Bennett, 20, of Kenilworth Drive, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing cannabis, a class B drug, at Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Community order to last until January 9, 2020, with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Tony Heywood, 60, of Waterford Drive, Chaddesden, Derby. Indicated a guilty plea to operating a regulated facility, namely a non-exempt waste operation involving the de-pollution and dismantling of end-of-life vehicles and the storage of waste, other than in a way authorised by an environmental permit. Must pay £4,897 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge and £8.175.48 in costs. Community order to last until May 9, 2019, with a four-month curfew with electronic monitoring.

Craig Stewart Wardle, 30, of Bath Street, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Supervision default order made. The defendant must complete 40 hours of unpaid work by the end of a supervision period on April 6, 2019.

Archie James West Spencer, 26, of Ash Fields, Belper. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Suspended sentence or four weeks of custody suspended for 12 months imposed for the breach of a restraining order and for obstructing a police officer amended by extending the operational period to 18 months. Must pay £60 costs.

Theft

Natalie Melissa Dawson, 28, of Rodney Way, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing meat valued at £66.37 belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Assault

Vladimir Palko, 46, of Whittington Close, West Bromwich, Sandwell. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Beatty Walk, Ilkeston. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge.