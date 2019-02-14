The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Theft

Lee Raymond Chatfield, 42, of Ash Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a money bag containing between £10 and £15 at Bath Street Laundrette, at Ilkeston. Must pay £10 compensation. Committed to prison for 12 weeks because of his poor record and non-compliance with previous court orders.

Tyrone Knighton, 22, of Beauvale Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to stealing a pair of Tony and Guy hair straighteners and an Oral B toothbrush belonging to B&M Bargains. Fined £160 and must pay £49.98 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Christopher Lee Rice, 39, of Wiverton Road, Nottingham. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing electrical goods, fragrances and meat valued at £327.75 belonging to Tesco, on Rutland Street, Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Committed to prison for eight weeks.

Other

Shannon Nicole Jean Fewkes, 21, of Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for up to three days with the original requirements to continue.

Peter Geehan, 58, of Blackwell Avenue, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Robert Ready, 42, of Collingwood Road, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Committed to prison for seven days.

Joanne Derry, 41, of Abbott Road, Ilkeston. Found guilty of throwing, dropping or depositing litter, namely a parking ticket, in East Street, Ilkeston. Fined £295 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £302.50 costs.

Motoring

Charlie Dolman, 21, of South Drive, Newhall. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Main Road, at Smalley, Ilkeston. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Barry Thomas, 36, of Broad Oak Drive, Stapleford. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Stevens Road, at Sandiacre. Fined £415 and must pay a £41 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Steven Flavill, 35, of Malthouse Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Spondon. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance. Fined £150 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £200 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

David Birkinshaw, 60, of Starks Lane, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle at Lows Lane, Stanton-by-Dale, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath exceeded the prescribed limit. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for eight months. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a lock knife in a public place without good reason or lawful authority at Lows Lane, Stanton-by-Dale. Admitted committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. No adjudication but dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order which was exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit at Ravensdale Avenue, Long Eaton. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance.

Justin Lee Mallett, 40, of South Street, Riddings, Alfreton. Found guilty of failing to stop on George Street, Riddings, after being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle. Fined £383 and must pay a £38 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points. Found guilty of failing to report the accident on George Street, Riddings, to police. No separate penalty.

Kevin Newton, 38, of Walker Street, Eastwood. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Shilo Way, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Shilo Way, at Ilkeston. Fined £200. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without a test certificate on Shilo Way, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a small passenger vehicle at Shilo Way, Ilkeston, when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front offside wheel of the vehicle were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner at Awsworth. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sardar Ahmed, 46, of Vinyard Close, Birmingham. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on the A38, at Ripley. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on the A38. Fined £150 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Annie Barlow, 20, of Hopiing Hill, Milford, Belper. Proved in absence that she failed to give her name and address and failed to produce the relevant certificate of insurance after police believed she had been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident at Morrisons supermarket car park, on Chapel Street, Belper. No separate penalty. Proved in her absence that being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred at Morrisons supermarket, on Chapel Street, Belper, whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and she failed to stop. Fined £440 and must pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points. Proved in her absence that she drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Morrisons supermarket car par, on Chapel Street, Belper. No separate penalty.

Joshua Ferguson, 18, of Old Coppice Side, Marlpool, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Heanor Road, at Smalley, Ilkeston. Fined £100 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ben Webster, 24, of Duffield Road, Little Eaton, Derby. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred on Red Lane, Makeney, Belper, whereby damage was caused to roadside trees and failed to stop. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle and permitted the vehicle to be at rest in such a position as to involve a danger of injury other persons using the road. No separate penalty.

Assault

Matthew Angel-Heath, 32, of Cae Llwyndu, Nelson, Treharris, Caerphilly County Borough. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Ilkeston. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until February 4, 2022.

Drugs

David Greg Springthorpe, 30, of Meadowbank, South Normanton, Alfreton. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing 0.09grammes of class A controlled drug diamorphine. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged for conditionally for 12 months.

Daniel Spencer, 25, of Loscoe-Denby Lane, Loscoe, Heanor. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing class B controlled drug cannabis at Loscoe Grange, Loscoe, at Heanor. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.