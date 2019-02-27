The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Kieran Lee Adam Morley-Walker, 28, of Station Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door frame at Royal Derby Hospital. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until February 17, 2020, with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Steven Bourne, 28, of Stockhill Lane, Nottingham. Indicated a guilty plea to damaging various TV screens, a gaming machine, a bin and a pen holder at William Hill, at Market Place, Ilkeston. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 18 months for an offence of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. No action taken on the breach. Existing community order revoked in the interests of justice. Convicted of failing to comply with the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and policing Act 2014, in that he failed to leave a locality specified as part of a direction, namely Market Square, Nottingham. Convicted of failing to comply with the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and policing Act 2014, in that he returned to a locality specified as part of a direction, namely St James Street, Nottingham, within the exclusion period specified in the direction. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Zoe Sarah Massie, 44, of Pool Close, Pinxton. Pleaded guilty to being drunk-and-disorderly in a public place at Derby Railway Station. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 12 months imposed for offences including a public order matter, failing to surrender and harassment. No action taken on the breach.

Darren Wayne Cooper, 52, of Peasehill, Ripley. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Must pay £65 costs. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of driving while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence at Grove Court, Ripley. Committed to prison for four months suspended for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work. Complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of council tax and costs of £2,153.64 in respect of periods in March 2016, and between April 2016 and March 2017, and April 2017 to March, 2018. £1,053.64 remitted. Must pay £1,100 or in default must serve 45 days of custody suspended. To pay £10 every week. First payment to be made on March 4, 2019.

Michael Sharpe, 37, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to being concerned in the production of 36 cannabis plants, a controlled drug of class B, at Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly using a quantity of electricity without due authority at Ilkeston. Community order to last until February 18, 2020, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

JHI Mark Proctor, 29, of Elmsfield Avenue, Heanor. Verdict proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance on Station Road, at Langley Mill. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Motoring

Craig Francis King, 41, of Henley Road, Coventry. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle at Junction 25, on the M1 motorway, at Sandiacre, while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Committed to prison for nine weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Junction 25, on the M1 motorway, at Sandiacre. No separate penalty.

Dean Edward Eyre, 22, of Ilkeston Road, Heanor. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Nottingham Road, at Ripley. Fined £184 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

John Colin Foster, 31, of Skeavingtons Lane, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Hannah Jackson, 37, of Melbury Road, Nottingham. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Derby Road, at Sandiacre. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Hilary Johnson, 52, of Chestnut Close, Duffield, Belper. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Duffield Bank, at Duffield. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until April 15, 2019, with an eight-week curfew with electronic monitoring. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Jay Paul Smith, 40, of Chaucer Street, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Lord Haddon Road, at Ilkeston. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until February 17, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Lord Haddon Road, at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Lord Haddon Road, Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

Jan Cica, 23, of Walbrook Road, Derby. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A38, at Ripley. No separate penalty. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance at Ripley. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances in that his wife is poorly and needs to be driven to appointments for treatment. Fined £502 and must pay a £50 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Alan Hamlet, 34, of Goodwin Close, Sandiacre. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Longmoor Lane, at Sandiacre. Fined £300 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances because mother is reliant on the defendant and he may lose employment and would struggle to gain alternative work. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Drugs

Deklon Greenhaugh, 27, of no fixed abode. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a quantity of cannabis, a controlled class B drug, at Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Fined £133 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

Jarrad Broddell, 28, of Keswick Close, Ilkeston. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Must pay £250 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to prison for 26 weeks suspended for 18 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Theft

Lisa Elizabeth Chung, 39, of Argyll Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to stealing groceries valued at £33.54 belonging to Lidl, on Chapel Street, at Ripley. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Rebecca Clare Harrison, 44, of Blunt Street, Stanley Common, Ilkeston. Found guilty of stealing money at Allendale, Ilkeston. Fined £569 and must pay £20 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Community order to last until February 18, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.