The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Ilkeston cases are listed below.

Other

Derby magistrates' court.

Liam Stevenson, 23, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to four counts of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work. Restraining order to last until March 3, 2021. Pleaded guilty to damaging property. No separate penalty. Must pay £100 compensation.

Matthew Oakes, 22, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door at Norbury Way, Sandiacre. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing goods valued at £467.12 belonging to Asda, on Midland Street, at Long Eaton. Committed to prison for 14 weeks.

Lauren Katie O’Brien, 23, of Melton Court, Sandiacre. Indicated a guilty plea to dishonestly making off without paying for a taxi journey. Fined £100 and must pay £20 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Alexander Turner, 28, of Clarence Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to assault at Long Eaton. Must pay £50 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging a vehicle at Long Eaton. Must pay £75 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a bus at Long Eaton. Must pay £250 compensation. Pleaded guilty to attempting to have possession of half a tablet of class A drug ecstasy. Pleaded guilty to assault at Sawley. Must pay £50 compensation. Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with a 12 week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Gary Hardy, 57, of no fixed abode. Pleaded guilty to damaging the glass of the front door of a property on Co-Operative Street, Long Eaton. Must pay £150 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to damaging another glass panel of another front door on Co-Operative Street, Long Eaton. Must pay £150 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging and smashing a window at another property on Co-Operative Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to impersonating a special constable or a member of a police force at Co-Operative Street, Long Eaton. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Alan Draycott, 37, of Montrose Court, Stapleford. Pleaded guilty to stealing £100 worth of steak packs and three beef joints valued at £40 belonging to the Co-op. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing three wraps of class B drug amphetamine. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend appointments. Fined £50.

Motoring

Sara Louise Denner, 45, of Jackson Avenue, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit on Derby Road, at Sandiacre. Fined £238 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Raymond Grebby, 67, of Cavendish Road, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit on Bennett Street, at Long Eaton, after the proportion of alcohol in his blood exceeded the prescribed limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Akram Ahmed, 27, of Martin Street, Sheffield. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a passenger vehicle on the A38 at South Nomanton when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the right off-side wheel were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout a continuous band. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a passenger vehicle on the A38 at South Normanton when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the right near-side wheel of the vehicle were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout a continuous band. Fined £80. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kelly Brady, 31, of Douglas Road, Somercotes, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding on Old Road, at Heage. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for six months. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Sarah Hurn, 27, of Loscoe Denby Lane, Loscoe, Heanor. Verdict Proved under the Single Justice Procedure that she used a vehicle without insurance on Nottingham Road, Ripley. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Discharged conditionally for six months. No endorsement due to special reasons because she was misled and tricked by her parents, who controlled her finances, into believing she was covered by insurance.

Daniel Hutsby, 28, of Chatsworth Avenue, Selston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to speeding on Codnor Denby Lane, at Codnor. Fined £80 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Jasen Appleby, 29, of Co-Operative Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Station Road, Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to driving dangerously on Coronation Road, Ilkeston. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which on Station Road, at Ilkeston, an accident occurred whereby injury was caused to another person. Committed to prison for 18 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 200 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance at Ilkeston. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty to wilfully obstructing a police officer at Ilkeston. No separate penalty.

John Kevin Scattergood, 25, of Riddings, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to driving at a speed exceeding 70mph on the A38 at South Normanton, namely speeding at 128mph. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £250 costs. Disqualified from driving four months.

Grzegorz Andrzej Dziubek, 34, of Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information at Ripley relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Jonathan Lee Watson, 31, of Church Drive, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Bath Street, Ilkeston. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Jordan Sam Marsden, 21, of South Street, Swanwick, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Derby Road, at Swanwick Fined £212 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Wayne Anthony Tems, 31, of Sandham Lane, Ripley. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Ripley Road, at Belper. Fined £415 and must pay a £41 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Theft

Rebecca Margaret Hayter, 45, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston. Found guilty of stealing a parcel containing a guitar valued at £4,050 at Cotmanhay Road, Ilkeston. Must pay £500 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Committed to prison for 18 weeks.

Assault

Keith Edward Gill, 54, of Haddon Way, Sawley. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £553 and must pay a £55 victim surcharge and £85 costs.