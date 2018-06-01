Latest details revealed for Ilkeston Carnival

All the fun of the fair is on the way to Ilkeston as details are revealed about the town’s annual carnival.

Ilkeston Lions present their 28th carnival on Saturday, June 9 at the Rutland Recreation Ground – with residents being warned there will be no parade this year.

The family-themed event will be open from 12noon until 5pm, and will feature a multitude of stalls as well as food, drinks and funfair rides. The Lions are promising lots of fun in the arena with ‘a tug of war competition, magician, dance performances from the Ilkeston and Arnold based Dance Divaz, the amazing gymnastic talents of the Nottingham based Flying Angel Dakos and displays from Erewash Valley Gymnastics’.

Councillor Michael Wallis, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for culture and leisure, said: “Well done to Ilkeston Lions for once again organising this annual Ilkeston Carnival, it is always a big draw for the town and I’m sure there will be lots of people down at the recreation ground enjoying the fun and entertainment on offer.”

Residents should note there is no parade through the town this year, just the carnival events and activities at Rutland Recreation Ground.

Anyone interested in having a stall, should email Sue Birch at sa.birch@talktalk.net