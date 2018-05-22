Litterbugs fined by court after failing to pay Erewash council penalty

Four litterbugs who dropped their cigarette ends onto the pavement must now pay hefty court bills after they failed to pay borough council fines.

The culprits are the latest to be prosecuted by Erewash Borough Council as it continues its crackdown on environmental crime.

All four had their cases heard at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court after they failed to pay Fixed Penalty Notice fines issued on the spot by the council’s Neighbourhood Wardens when they were caught in the act of littering.

Councillor Garry Hickton, who leads on the council’s environmental responsibilities, said: “This is another clear demonstration that this council will not tolerate environmental crime of any sort.

“Throwing cigarette ends onto the pavement and walking away is not acceptable – that cigarette litter does not compost down and it costs the taxpayer in terms of the street cleaning we have to do.”

He added: “All litter should be disposed of properly. If you do that – as all responsible residents do – then you won’t be out of pocket. We will take action if we see offenders.”

Shareen Morris, 28, of Wilkins Gardens, Clifton, was found guilty of dropping a cigarette end and leaving it on the pavement on Bath Street, Ilkeston.

Lindsey Alexander, 48, of Castle Marina Road, Nottingham, was found guilty of leaving her cigarette litter on the pavement on Market Place, Long Eaton.

They were each fined £220 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and the council’s full costs of £127.50 – a total bill of £377.50 each.

Dominic Moreman, 21, of Nelson Street, Ilkeston, admitted leaving his cigarette litter at the town’s Albion Shopping Centre.

Kimberley Wilson, 29, of Colston Court, Mansfield, admitted dropping and leaving her cigarette on the pavement on Bath Street, Ilkeston.

They have each been fined £40 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and the council’s full costs of £127.50 – a total bill of £197.50 each. Their fines were lower to reflect their guilty pleas.

The latest prosecutions follow six other offenders that were prosecuted by the council earlier this year for similar offences.

The council is asking members of the public to help the crackdown on environmental crime by reporting offenders and supplying information through the council’s confidential PRIDE-line on 0115 850 8383 or via email to prideline@erewash.gov.uk