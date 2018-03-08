Litterbugs in court for dropping cigarette ends in Erewash

Three more litterbugs have been left with hefty court bills after they were caught offending in Erewash and then failed to pay fines.

The trio of litter culprits follow three other offenders that were prosecuted by Erewash Borough Council in recent weeks– with the council warning that it will continue to crackdown on environmental crime.

In the latest cases, heard at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court, all three had failed to pay their Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) after neighbourhood wardens spotted them throwing their cigarette ends onto the pavement.

They have now been ordered to pay court fines and costs totalling hundreds of pounds. The latest offenders are:

Ben Kerslake, 29, of Newdigate Street, Ilkeston, and Branny Wright, 21, of Reney Crescent, Sheffield. Both dropped cigarette ends and left them on the pavement on Bath Street, Ilkeston. They have each been ordered to pay a fine of £220, a victim surcharge of £30 and the council’s full costs of £127.50 - a total bill of £377.50 each;

Ryan Oakley, 24, of Paddock Close, Castle Donington. Pleaded guilty to dropping a cigarette end and leaving it on the pavement on High Street, Long Eaton. He was ordered to pay a fine of £40, with his guilty plea taken into account. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £30 and the council’s full costs of £127.50 – a total bill of £197.50.

Councillor Garry Hickton, Erewash Borough Council’s lead member for environment, said: “Over the last few weeks we have made it absolutely clear that we will always take action against anyone caught dropping litter, failing to pick up after their dog or guilty of any environmental crime. These cases clearly illustrate that – and they also demonstrate that if offenders think they can get away with non-payment of an FPN, we will prosecute.

“Our message is clear – dispose of your litter properly and take some responsibility for the environment. That way you won’t be out of pocket.”

Report littering through the council’s confidential PRIDE-line number 0115 850 8383.