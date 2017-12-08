Live weather: Road closures as Derbyshire wakes up to snow

Derbyshire woke up to road closures and icy conditions this morning as the winter weather which has hit the region began to bite.

Many residents woke up to a blanket of snow early this morning as Storm Caroline brought in freezing conditions.

The cold weather is expected to last throughout the rest of the day and over the weekend with a yellow warning of snow and ice currently in place. Snake Pass has already been closed due to snow and ice

The Met Office is predicting more snow over the next 72 hours, meaning that the weather problem may worsen.

Derbyshire County Council has been working through the night to clear snow and ice from roads.

Two routes closed overnight - A537 Cat & Fiddle and A53 Leek Road - have now re-opened and are passable with care.

A spokesman from the authority said: “ The only major route remaining closed is the A57 Snake Pass - we’re working on this at the moment. We’ll re-open once safe to do so.

Our farmer contractors have done a great job supporting our gritting crews and snow ploughs to clear snow from High Peak routes.

“We’ve gritted the entire primary network across the county through the night.

“We’ve also gritted secondary routes overnight. The only exception being the High Peak area, where we’re continuing to clear snow from them and plan to grit from 8am.

“Please drive with extra care as it is freezing and ice may form on roads.”

More to follow.