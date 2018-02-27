Long Eaton residents invite for cuppa with a copper

A new beat officer for Long Eaton’s Safer Neighbourhood team wants to meet the people she will be working for.

PC Helen Gallear is a new member of the team and will be holding a ‘Cuppa with a Copper’ event at Trinity Church, Cross Street tomorrow Wednesday, February 28.

Helen said: “As the new member of the team it will be a great opportunity to meet as many people as possible and gain a further understanding of some of the policing issues in the town.

“Whilst out and about on patrol we like to talk to as many people as possible but this is an opportunity for people to come and see us in a set location and have a cuppa and a chat about any worries they may have.”

he team will be at the church between 10am and 12 midday.