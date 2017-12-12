Long Eaton school win Royal Horticultural Society design challenge

A team of students from Wilsthorpe Community School in Long Eaton has landed an award in the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Green Plan It Challenge.

The ten-week competition saw youngsters from across the region tasked with designing a new school or community garden.

The winning design.

RHS spokesman Andrea Van-Sittart said: “The challenge is designed to help young people develop skills including teamwork, creativity and problem-solving, and, we hope, to inspire some future Monty Dons.

“Entries showed an understanding of the role that gardens can play as a space to work and reflect and as a home for wildlife and plants. We’d love to see these gardens come to fruition as we green our grey Britain.”

The six Wilsthorpe students, known as team Elvis Parsley, worked alongside professional garden designers, landscape architects and horticulturalists before the final showcase at Sheffield Botanical Garden on Tuesday, December 5 .

They plotted an imaginative 3D model of their school site, offering a quiet place for study and reflection and a wide variety of shade intended to suit its north-facing location.