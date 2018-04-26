Lorry driver is fined after he caused a collision

A careless lorry driver who caused a collision with a car has been ordered to pay £415.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 25, how David John Thompson, 46, of Grangewood Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield, had been in a collision with a motorist as he was driving along the A617, at Hornsbridge Roundabout, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “The defendant was driving on the A617 eastbound carriageway and was involved in a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

“He was driving a DAF lorry and the circumstances are that the defendant’s lorry was driving to the Hornsbridge roundabout on the A617.”

Mr Hollet explained that the other motorist in a Toyota was in the nearside, inside lane and the defendant changed lanes into the path of the Toyota and collided with him.

The Toyota driver suffered a suspected fractured shoulder and neck pain and his wife also suffered pain to her head, according to Mr Hollett.

Thompson told police he had not seen the other vehicle in his blind spot and he changed lanes and he added that the other driver had not done anything to contribute to the collision.

The defendant pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention after the incident on December 11.

Defence solicitor Ellen Shaw said: “Mr Thompson was changing lanes and indicating and he had looked into his mirrors but this other vehicle was in a blind spot and he accepts it was his responsibility to make sure the lane he moved into was clear.”

Ms Shaw added that Thompson’s had called an ambulance after the incident and he stayed at the scene with the other motorist and his wife.

Magistrates recognised that Thompson has no previous convictions and an otherwise impeccable driving history.

They fined him £300 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

His driving licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.