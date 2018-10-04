Loving Ilkeston mum needs to raise £21,000 so her three-year-old daughter can have life-changing operation

A loving Ilkeston mum says it would ‘mean the world to her’ to raise enough money so her three-year-old daughter can have an operation to improve her quality of life.

In 2015 Peyton Mitchell was born eight weeks premature, weighing just 3lb 12oz. She was later diagnosed with spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

An operation which would improve Peyton’s quality of life is available on the NHS but the little girl does not qualify for it.

This means her mum Kimberley Mitchell, 25, of Cotmanhay, will have to fund it herself at a cost of £21,000.

Kimberley said: “Peyton has been amazing.

“She is such a trooper. It would mean the world to give her the best quality of life that she deserves.”

Peyton’s condition means she walks on her tiptoes, has stiffness in her legs, falls over a lot and is in pain, although she can walk unaided.

The procedure, known as Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR), was not available on the NHS until recently but Peyton does not qualify for it.

Understandably, Kimberley said this news was ‘heartbreaking’.

Although the operation would not fully cure Peyton’s condition, it would give her a better quality of life.

To raise awareness of her condition, Kimberley and Peyton will be completing a short sponsored walk of around one mile this Saturday from Cotmanhay Surgery to Ilkeston McDonald’s. Donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kimberley-mitchellsdr.