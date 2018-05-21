Maggie Throup MP: ‘Families to benefit from new housing in Ilkeston’

Earlier in the month I was invited by the chief executive of East Midlands Homes (EMH) to take part in the official ground-breaking ceremony at the old Gardner Aerospace site in Cotmanhay.

The ceremony, which I was delighted to attend, kicked off the construction of 85 new affordable homes.

For more than a century the site has operated as a hub of activity, first as a goods yard for the Great Northern Railway as it crossed from Ilkeston North Station across the Erewash Valley, before it became home to Domestic Industrial Pressings and latterly Gardner Aerospace, both of which employed hundreds of local people.

Now in the 21st century it is about to gain another new lease of life.

Where once local residents would have enjoyed the hospitality of the Granby Arms, which also once stood on the site, 85 families will soon benefit from a mixture of affordable rented, shared ownership and rent-to-buy homes.

It is an extremely exciting time for Cotmanhay, which has benefited from significant inward investment in recent years, in addition to the arrival of the long-awaited Ilkeston Railway Station close by. This has greatly improved links into Nottingham and beyond.

I am therefore delighted that EMH and its partners are investing more than £11million pounds into this development, including a contribution of £58,000 from Erewash Borough Council.

On her appointment as Prime Minister, Theresa May pledged to build a country that works for everybody. Central to that pledge was the determination to boost affordable housing stock, something which we are seeing delivered for our community right in the heart of Cotmanhay.

However this is just the beginning and as construction begins, I would encourage both EMH, Westleigh Develop-ments which is responsible for delivering the project, as well as other developers to take advantage of government support and investment to build more homes across Erewash for the future.