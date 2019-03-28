Maggie Throup MP: ‘I have never sought to thwart the will of Erewash residents over Brexit’

Over the last few weeks, I have received more correspondence than ever about the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union.

I have been asked for my opinion on a second referendum, a no deal Brexit, revoking Article 50 and a so-called people’s vote, to name but a few.

I would therefore like to take this opportunity to offer my reasoning behind the decisions I am making whilst representing you in parliament.

When the people of Erewash voted to leave the European Union by 62% to 38% I gave my unwavering commitment to make sure that the wishes of the majority of residents would be heard loud and clear.

Since 2016, I have done everything possible to support the withdrawal process. I voted to trigger Article 50 to formally begin the withdrawal process from the European Union. I voted for the deal agreed between the government and the European Union. I voted against an Article 50 extension and I voted to keep a no-deal Brexit on the table, all to ensure that the will of the people of Erewash is honoured.

In no way have I ever sought to thwart the will of the people of Erewash by attempting to hamstring the process or delay our withdrawal from the European Union. Therefore I am deeply saddened by many opposition MPs who have chosen to put their own agendas before the will of their constituents at such a crucial point in our history.

At the time of writing this column, it is more than likely that the government will bring a third meaningful vote back to parliament.

In addition, the European Union have unanimously agreed to a short extension to the Brexit deadline, providing the government’s deal is passes through parliament. I still firmly believe that the deal negotiated by the Prime Minister remains the best deal possible and it will continue to receive my support.

I can be contacted by post at Unit 2, The Old Co-Op, South Street, Ilkeston, by email at maggie@maggiethroup.com or on 0115 930 0521.