Magistrates show mercy for a bereaved Chesterfield woman who was caught with drugs

A bereaved woman who was caught with two lots of amphetamine has been given a conditional discharge.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 10 how Deborah Gibbons, 46, of Hady Crescent, Hady, Chesterfield, was caught with the class B drugs by police who also found the drug at her home.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said drugs were found on her person when she was approached by police concerning other matters.

She added: “Police found a quantity of white powder at her home in a bedroom in a blue tin and she accepts the drugs were hers and there were no scales or dealer bags.

“She admitted all the drugs were hers and were for her own use.”

Gibbons pleaded guilty to possessing amphetamine at Bole Hill Quarry, at Wingerworth, and to possessing amphetamine at her home from June 5.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said the drugs found at Gibbons’s home were a very small amount and were old and she has not used drugs for some time and she has had no involvement in the justice system previously.

He added that Gibbons has suffered with mental health issues and with depression and anxiety and panic attacks after her child died.

Magistrates sentenced Gibbons to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if she commits another offence in the next year she will be resentenced for the drug matters.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.