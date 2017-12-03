Major Derbyshire road closed to allow for recovery of HGV

A major Derbyshire road is currently closed in both directions to allow for the recovery of a heavy goods vehicle that has left the carriageway.

The Woodhead Pass was closed between the A616 and the A6018 at 6am this morning (Sunday, December 3) and will remain closed until 3pm.

A spokesman for Highways England confirmed a diversion will be in place during those hours.

Westbound traffic is being diverted via the M1 and the M62 Eastbound traffic is being sent via the A57 (Snake Pass).

The accident took place on Thursday morning.