Major improvements to be carried out at 10 Derbyshire schools in 2019 as part of £10m scheme

Ten schools in Derbyshire will be at the centre of major improvement schemes this year - at a total cost of more than £10 million.

Derbyshire County Council has recently signed off on 11 school building contracts, which total more than £8.6 million of the £10.2 million overall cost of the projects.

The remainder of the cost is for the planning process, furniture and equipment and professional fees to oversee the projects.

Decisions on the projects, which include a replacement primary school, and an array of new classrooms and kitchens, stretch back three years.

The total cost for each scheme, which have all been awarded building contracts by the strategic director for children’s services, ranges from nearly £145,000 to £2.2 million.

Some projects have multiple approval dates due to revisions to the proposals following consultation with the public, consultees and councillors.

The 10 schools - 11 projects - their costs and when the proposed schemes were approved are as follows:

- Breadsall Pupil Referral Unit, to be relocated from Breadsall to former Bennerley School site in Ilkeston, £2.2 million, approved in June 2015 and February 2017.

- Pottery Primary School, Belper, replacement school, £2.15 million, approved in March 2015 and November 2016.

- Creswell Junior School, three new classrooms and a kitchen, £1.6 million, approved in June 2014 and May 2016.

- Stanton Primary School, start of school expansion for two new classrooms, remodelling and kitchen, £1.55 million, approved in May 2016 and July 2017.

- Parkside Junior School (Ashbourne Primary School), reorganisation of schools in Ashbourne, £758,000, approved in May 2016, February 2017 and February 2018.

- Whitfield St James Primary School, Glossop, new building for two classrooms, £510,000, approved in July 2017.

- The Park Federated School, Shirebrook, new kitchen block, £468,000, approved in July 2017.

- St John’s Primary School, Belper, new nursery block, £399,000, approved in November 2016.

- Clowne Junior School, new group activity room, £265,000, approved in September 2017 and March 2018.

- Hilltop Infants and Nursery, Ashbourne, conversion of classroom to Enhanced Resource School Unit (to aid pupils with physical and learning difficulties), £203,000, approved in March 2018 and September 2018.

- St John’s Primary School, Belper, internal improvements to current buildings, £150,000, approved in November 2016.

