Man and woman racially abused during fight in Ilkeston

A man and woman were reportedly racially abused and threatened during a fight in Ilkeston.

A 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman reported that they were walking along Nottingham Road, near to Tesco Express, when they were approached by two men who made racist comments to them.

A 26-year-old man from Ilkeston was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and has since been released under investigation.

It is alleged that the men then threatened the couple before making off towards Whitworth Road during the incident on Monday, January 14.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to get in contact.

"Please quote the reference number 19*21675 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Charlotte Law, in any correspondence."

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us

Phone – call 101

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Please note in the event of an emergency you should always call 999.