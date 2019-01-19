Man and woman were racially threatened during argument in Ilkeston

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an argument broke out in Ilkeston, in which a man and woman are reported to have been racially abused and threatened.

A 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman reported that they were walking along Nottingham Road, near to Tesco Express, on Monday, January 14, around 12.40pm when they were approached by two men who made racist comments to them.

Police are appealing for witnesses

It is alleged that the men then threatened the couple before making off towards Whitworth Road.

A 26-year-old man from Ilkeston was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to get in contact.

Please quote the reference number 19*21675 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Charlotte Law, in any correspondence.

You can message the police on Facebook on DerbyshireConstabulary, direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact on Twitter, complete the online contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us, call 101 or you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.