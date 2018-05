Derbyshire Police have confirmed a man was arrested by armed officers in Ilkeston last night (Monday May 22).

An armed police response unit was called to a property in Critchley Street just after 7pm.

A member of the public called the police to say a man had been seen carrying a gun in the area.

Officers found a man carrying an imitation firearm understood to be a BB gun.

A 50-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.