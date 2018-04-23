Man arrested after Ilkeston shop robbery

A man has been arrested following a shop robbery in Ilkeston at the weekend.

At about 10.30pm on Saturday a man went into the One Stop shop, Charlotte Street, Cotmanhay and threatened a member of staff and demanded cash from the till before running off.

A 25-year-old man from Ilkeston has been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in custody this morning and will be questioned, Derbyshire Constabulary said.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 18000180667. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.