Man arrested after Stapleford knifepoint robbery

A man has been arrested following a knifepoint robbery at a hairdressers in Stapleford.

The 37-year-old was also arrested in connection with another robbery at a hairdressers where it is alleged a knife was used to threaten staff and customers.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A masked man escaped with a small amount of cash after walking into Jessica’s Hair Design in Nottingham Road, Stapleford, with a knife and demanding money.

“No-one was hurt in the incident which happened at around 11.05am on Tuesday, April 3.”

Officers also received a report that a masked man entered Dena’s Salon in Ewe Lambs Lane, Bramcote Hills, at about 5.30pm on Friday, April 6.

He demanded cash from the till and property from staff and customers. He fled on foot with a quantity of cash and a customer’s mobile phone. No-one was hurt.

A 37-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of robbery. He remains in police custody.