A man has been charged after allegedly threatening someone with a metal dumbell on an Ilkeston street.

The incident happened yesterday when officers found a man chasing two people down Orchard Street, Ilkeston.

Adam Higton, 39, of Nottingham Road, Ilkeston was arrested and he has now been charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Mr Higton will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 10.