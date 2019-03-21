Man charged after 'storming round Ilkeston Specsavers with bat'

A charge has been brought after a man 'stormed round' the Ilkeston branch of Specsavers 'with a bat'.

Police were called to the Specsavers store at around 3.15pm on Monday, March 18.

Nicholas Taylor, 26, of Far Dales Road, Ilkeston, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

He was also charged with a theft that occurred on February 26 for which he was outstanding.

He was also remanded as he had previously failed to attend court.

