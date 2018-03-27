Man charged over fatal M1 crash

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a multi-vehicle crash on the M1 on Saturday.

Police were called to the collision on the southbound carriageway near junction 27 at about 5.40am.

The passenger of one of the vehicles, 48-year-old Mark Downham, from Chorley, Lancashire, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries yesterday.

Adrian Radu, 27, of Alfreton Road, Nottingham, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving while over the prescribed limit, failing to stop after a collision and driving without insurance.

He has been remanded in custody to appear before Nottingham Crown Court on April 24.