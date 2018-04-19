Man charged with alleged attempted murder and rape of woman in Ilkeston

A man has been charged with a number of alleged offences all linked to the attempted murder of a woman last year in Ilkeston.

Anthony Dealey, 42, of Erewash Square, Ilkeston was arrested on Tuesday, April 17, and was charged with attempted murder, rape, robbery and sexual assault yesterday (Wednesday, April 19).

The charges are all related to the incident that took place on Queens Avenue, Ilkeston, in the early hours of November 26, 2017, where a woman was strangled and raped.

He will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court today (Thursday, April 19).